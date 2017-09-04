'The Flash' season 4 news: Harry Wells to experience new emotional journey

Promotional photo of CW's "The Flash." Facebook/ CWTheFlash

The popular superhero television series "The Flash" has introduced a number of versions of the character Harrison Wells, played by Tom Cavanagh. This is all thanks to its multiverse plot device that can bring forward the same character from different alternate universes. In the upcoming season 4 of the series, Wells' Earth-2 version, "Harry," will be appearing once more, but this time he will undergo a new emotional journey.

The news was revealed by Andrew Kreisberg, the show's executive producer. He teased that Earth-2's Wells will not be the only one that viewers will be seeing in the upcoming season. However, this particular version of Wells will face struggles with finding his own place.

"He's a genius, and his daughter is safe, and she's The Flash on Earth-3, and he's one of those people who's realizing that he doesn't have a life," Kreisberg told Entertainment Weekly.

The showrunner gave a pretty clear picture of Wells' emotional conflict. "So season 4 for Harry is really realizing what he's missing in his life and what it is he needs to become a better, more complete person, and so he's going to be going on a fairly epic emotional journey this season that is tied to The Thinker's plan," he continued.

The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), who is a classic villain in the Flash cannon, will be the main antagonist of the new season. The villain will offer a new intellectual challenge to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), and will most likely meet his match in the brilliant scientist Wells.

Wells teamed up with the antagonist Zoom (Teddy Sears) back in Season 2. Based on Kreisberg's hint, Wells will once again be tied to the villain's evil plans. Will he take the side of The Thinker, or will there be a clash of brilliant minds between the two characters?

The fourth season of "The Flash" will air on October 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.