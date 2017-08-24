'The Flash' season 4 cast, plot news: Barry Allen will deal with a recurring nemesis

Promotional photo of CW's "The Flash." Facebook/ CWTheFlash

"The Flash" season 4 is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada. With that, few little details about the next installment have found their way online, including a recurring nemesis who will bring more difficulties in Barry Allen/Flash's (Grant Gustin) life.

Katee Sackhoff, best known for playing Lt. Kara Thrace on "Battlestar Galactica," will join the cast of "The Flash" in the recurring villain role of Amunet Black, also known as Blacksmith, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Amunet Black is said to be the leader of the underground black market called the Network. In terms of power, she possesses a unique ability to merge the metal with flesh and shape it to her will. She also happens to be a skilled leader and strategist.

The media outlet noted that the character will be making her debut in the fifth episode of "The Flash" season 4 titled "Girls Night Out." The said episode also serves as a mini-crossover with the Stephen Amell-starrer, "Arrow."

Aside from Amunet Black, Barry will also be sparring against Clifford DeVoe, better known as The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), in the upcoming season 4. The character is described as "a metahuman with a mega mind who embarks on a season-long battle" with the superhero.

The forthcoming season will also introduce Earth-19 bounty hunter Gypsy's (Jessica Camacho) imposing father, Breacher (Danny Trejo). The character's arrival, however, will spell a problem on Gypsy's relationship with Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes).

"All I can tease about it is that Cisco and Gypsy, they have their relationship and they're really taking it to the next level," Valdes, 28, said in an interview with CBR. "There's a real love there between the two of them. However, some characters come about that really test that relationship."

"The Flash" season 4 is set to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.