'The Flash' season 3 spoilers: Fan-favorite characters return; Barry heads to the future to defeat Savitar
Barry (Grant Gustin) heads to the future to find out who is under the Savitar (Andre Tricoteux) suit when "The Flash" season 3 returns.
Currently on a short hiatus, "The Flash" is scheduled to return at the end of this month for the last five episodes of the show's third season. The latest episode titled "Abra Kadabra" left off with the Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) on the loose as the story builds toward the eventual death of Barry's love interest, Iris (Candice Patton). Although the future appears grim for Iris, the Scarlet Speedster is determined to do everything to save her. His next plan will be to head to the future and find out Savitar's real identity in order to figure out his weakness.
Barry's journey to the future means alternate versions of fan-favorite characters will also be introduced. Producers have already teased that Savitar's identity will be revealed this season, and a new report confirms that familiar faces will be making their way back to the series as well.
"We have a couple of recurring villains, one major recurring character," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told Entertainment Weekly. ". . . There's always a plan on every one of these shows. We set stuff up throughout the years that's going to be paid off. Whether you enjoy it or not is something different. But we're really excited about where we're at, how these revelations are going to come [out] and how everything gets wrapped up by the end of the year."
Kreisberg did not mention who those recurring villains are, but the major recurring character he talked about could be Tracy (Anne Dudek). Described as a quirky future genius, Tracy will set out on a journey to discover the successful person she's destined to become one day. The new female character will make her first appearance on episode 20 for a multi-episode arc.
The third season of "The Flash" returns on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
