'The Flash' season 3 spoilers: Barry time-travels to 2024 to find out Savitar's identity; team hunts for Killer Frost

Barry (Grant Gustin) has time-travelled several times to change some things in the past, and he has even created a major catastrophe to reality during his last trip to the past, which resulted in the emergence of Flashpoint. When "The Flash" season 3 returns from its brief hiatus, he will be time-travelling again. But this time, he is running to the future.

Viewers are going to see Barry time-travelling all the way to 2024 in order to find out who Savitar is inside the glowing metal suit. Being always a step behind the speedster villain, Barry believes that going to the future and knowing Savitar's true identity will help him and the team save Iris (Candice Patton) from dying.

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Flash" season 3 episode 19 titled "The Once and Future Flash." The synopsis states that when Barry arrives in 2024, hoping to talk to his future self and make him reveal who Savitar is, what he sees is something even more tragic than he thought. He's going to encounter the future versions of his friends, as well as himself, who all have become totally different people after Iris died in the hands of Savitar. It will be up to him to prove to them that they can save Iris if only they tell him the villain's identity.

Meanwhile, as Barry goes about his mission, the team back in 2017 hunt down their friend, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), who turned into Killer Frost in the previous episode. It can be recalled that she was dying due to an injury and the only way to save her was by removing the necklace that prevented her from turning into her metahuman alter ego, who has fast healing abilities. Julian (Tom Felton), not wanting to lose the subject of his affection, desperately pulled the necklace from her neck after she flat-lined. It was effective in healing her injuries and restoring her health; however, she transformed into the evil Killer Frost, let out a cold blast, and ditched Star Labs.

There will be only four episodes left after "The Once and Future Flash," so it is likely that this episode will be grand in scale, according to Screen Rant. Whether or not the speedster villain's identity will be revealed, it looks like episode 19 will definitely center on Barry as the hero who brings hope back to his team.

"The Flash" season 3 returns on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.