'The Flash' season 3 episode 19 spoilers: The Flash goes to the future to find answers
Barry (Grant Gustin) is desperate to find out who Savitar is, and he will travel to the future to get answers. Meanwhile, the next season of "The Flash" will have a non-speedster as its main villain.
On the next episode of "The Flash" season 3, titled "The Once and Future Flash," Barry will be traveling to the future to find out who Savitar is.
As seen from the episode 19 promo, The Flash arrives at a deserted Central City in the future where Star Labs has almost turned into rubble. He goes to Cisco (Carlos Valdez) for answers, but he refuses to say anything.
"That is something you're gonna have to see for yourself," Cisco tells Barry.
While he continues to search for answers, he crosses paths with Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) who taunts him, "You're gonna be so surprised when you find out."
Based on this future, it seems that Caitlin will no longer return to being Dr. Snow from being the evil Killer Frost, which is one of the prophecies that Savitar predicted. The two others that are yet to come true are one of Barry's close friends will betray him and another will fall.
Meanwhile, "The Flash" will be having a non-speedster villain in its fourth season.
Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg shared at the 2017 PaleyFest that they will not be having a speedster as their villain for next season, Entertainment Weekly reports. Additionally, it appears that their next villain might be Clifford DeVoe, who was among the list of foes that Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian) enumerated to The Flash.
According to the comic series, DeVoe is an inventor who is also popularly known as The Thinker. Besides being one of The Flash's biggest enemies, he was part of the Injustice Society from Suicide Squad.
"The Flash' season 3 returns on Tuesday, April 25, on The CW.
