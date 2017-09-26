'The Exorcist' season 2 plot rumors: John Cho teases how his character will change the series

A promotional photo for the popular FOX horror series,"The Exorcist." Facebook/TheExorcistFOX

John Cho, who plays Andy Kim, recently talked about the reason why he accepted the offer to be part of the cast of "The Exorcist" season 2 and how his role will bring a change in the series. Meanwhile, creator Jeremy Slater revealed that they had considered the actor joining the show even before his character Kim was decided.

The 45-year-old star said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to help push for Asian-American representation on television and everywhere else. He explained, "I had not seen Asian faces in American horror, and it kind of tickled me to want to change that visual vocabulary a bit. I thought it would be, I don't know, intrusive to have my face in it."

Fortunately, Cho will be starring in the upcoming installment of "The Exorcist" as Andy Kim. Series creator and executive producer Slater previously divulged to the same publication that they thought of adding the actor to the cast even before they decided on his character's name. Although Cho had not yet given his nod on being a part of the FOX horror show, the team already had an eye on him.

In the end, they decided to name his character as Andy — a widowed ex-child psychologist who runs a haunted foster home off the coast of Seattle. Slater divulged, "We were writing the name 'John Cho' on the whiteboard and going, 'Okay, in scene 6, John is going to do this.' At some point, we realized if John actually said no, we would be in a lot of trouble."

Apparently, Cho was also looking to play a role that was different from the ones he had played before. Since he started his acting career, the actor has never taken a father figure character — which he will be playing in the second installment of the horror series. He admitted, "I don't know what's next. I've come to realize that I've done a lot of self-editing of my ambitions, and I'm trying to think bigger."

To recall, Cho's casting announcement was revealed in July. TVLine noted that his character would appear in the story when one of the children under his ward becomes a target of a demonic force. The two priests, Father Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels), find themselves searching out evil, which leads them to the secluded foster home.

Cho will be seen on "The Exorcist" season 2 on Friday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. ETD on FOX.