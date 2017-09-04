'The Exorcist' season 2 air date, spoilers: First look at character portraits; new run to be based on 'Exorcist 3' film

The cast of FOX's supernatural drama thriller "The Exorcist." Facebook/TheExorcistFOX

With only a few weeks remaining until the much-awaited return of FOX's supernatural drama thriller, the character portraits for the huge cast ensemble were finally revealed. Ahead of "The Exorcist" season 2, fans get to see Father Marcus (Ben Daniels) and Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera) joined by new characters in the battle against evil.

In an exclusive scoop by The Entertainment Weekly, the old-timers and new characters of "The Exorcist" season 2 were each given a short introduction.

The upcoming second season will leave the chapter of the Rance family as Tomas and Marcus, now excommunicated by the Catholic Church, move to the next stage of the battle against demons. This time around, evil will be haunting a foster home care run by former child psychiatrist Andrew Kim (Jon Cho).

"The Exorcist" season 2 showrunner Jeremy Slater revealed that the new chapter will see more bonding and interaction between Tomas and Marcus. To note, the first season had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, but season 2 will have this relationship developing.

There will also be more scenes of Marcus training Tomas on how to become a great exorcist.

Meanwhile, Slater had great things to say about Cho, who will be playing an important character in "The Exorcist" season 2. The father figure of the foster home, which will be the new hangout place of demons this season, is expected to anchor the drama of the story, the same way Geena Davis' Angela Rance did in the first season.

Slater is confident that Cho will do great as Andy, who is described as "the emotional wringer."

In other news, Screen Rant reported that "The Exorcist" season 2 will be based on the "The Exorcist III." The showrunner hinted that the upcoming season will have a similar hospital jump scare scene with the classic "Exorcist" movie sequel.

Also, the TV show is likely to feature its own version of the demonic serial killer in "The Exorcist III," although the TV version will use another character for that role.

"The Exorcist" season 2 will premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.