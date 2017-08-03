'The Escapists 2' gameplay news: Trailer reveals a prison set in space

The anticipation for "The Escapists 2" is high as ever, and the trailer suggests what to expect when the game launches in the coming weeks.

The second installment of the video game was announced in October last year, and since then, the developers of the game, Mouldy Toof, and the game's publisher Team17 have now dropped a new multiplayer sneak peek. The new preview shows a place that is not on Earth, but in outer space, specifically a space-set prison called the U.S.S. Anomaly.

This particular prison is the solution to the overcrowded prisons on Earth. Think maximum security, but in space, as the Anomaly is also one of the most difficult prisons to break out from. Robotic guards and dogs are the ones in charge, keeping an eye on the inmates, with an Artificial Intelligence warden to oversee operations.

Fortunately, players will get opportunities to get their hands on some space-age technology, with jet packs and shuttles to acquire for them to get back to Earth. However, the Anomaly is just one of the 10 prisons that are included in "The Escapists 2," the other nine prisons also just as themed, and one of them being a prison on a moving train.

Players can break out either solo or in a team, and the new system in the game allows a drop in and drop out gameplay of up to four players both online and local play as well.

"The Escapists 2" will also feature an upgraded customization suite, where players can choose from 300 options. Those who manage to preorder "The Escapists 2" from certain stores will be able to get access to a bonus prison called The Glorious Regime, which is a compound with guards who are incredibly loyal.

"The Escapists 2" will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A version of the game for the Nintendo Switch has yet to be determined.