'The Elder Scrolls Online' news: Horns of the Reach, Clockwork City DLCs details revealed

Another Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3) event has ended. There, Bethesda Softworks announced that "The Elder Scrolls Online" will be getting two sets of downloadable content (DLC) called Horns of the Reach and Clockwork City.

The upcoming Horns of the Reach DLC will open access to two new dungeons called Falkreath Hold and Bloodroot Forge. It will also include several new items, achievements and another monster masks.

Once Horns of the Reach officially launches, the base game will also get a major update, which will feature a new Battleground ruleset (Chaos Ball) and a new Battleground map (Arcane University).

The said update will be accessible to all "The Elder Scrolls Online" players even if they do not pick up Horns of the Reach yet. However, only "Morrowind" owners will have access to the said Battlegrounds content.

Clockwork City, on the other hand, is a standard game pack and will not require the players to acquire "Morrowind." To recall, the "Morrowind" expansion costs only $40 if the player already has "The Elders Scrolls Online." For those who do not have yet, both "The Elder Scrolls Online" and "Morrowind" expansion cost around $60.

The Horns of the Reach game pack will be released in August, while the Clockwork City DLC will be made available before the year ends. More details about the planned DLCs are expected to be released soon.

In other news, Bethesda Softworks revealed during their E3 presentation that "The Elder Scrolls Online" has already reached 10 million downloads. It, apparently, surpassed the massively multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) video game's former record of only eight million.

The news does not come as a surprise to many. Ever since its release in April 2014, "The Elder Scrolls Online" has been well-received by the public and even became the top-selling game in the United Kingdom and the United States.