'The Elder Scrolls Online' new PvP mode, Clockwork City DLC news: What to expect?

New items are coming out for "The Elder Scrolls Online" (ESO), also known as "Tamriel Unlimited," and players will be given access to a Player vs Player (PvP) mode feature of the "Clockwork City" downloadable content pack (DLC). As the name of the DLC package suggests, there is a new zone and a new King of the Hill PvP mode that will come to the video game for free later this year.

For those who are playing the multiplayer game, the studios behind it are giving players a sneak peek into what is coming to "Tamriel." According to a recent post on the game's official website, the Clockwork City is a "standalone DLC" pack that will be available free to all "ESO" Plus members.

However, players should have a copy of "ESO: Morrowind" in order to get an access to this new content. This game package also features a new zone, a new story quest, and a new fast-paced Trial mode. The mechanical world found within Clockwork City houses two new World Bosses, new Delves, and new dailies to get the special rewards.

Moreover, the implementation of the Clockwork City DLC will bring about a massive game update for all players. This will provide a number of bug fixes, performance tweaks and balance changes, but more importantly, there will be new content. Update 16 will carry out the Transmutation system, which will let the gamers change the traits on their gear. Not only that, but a new Trait Tracker system will be applied — informing players whether they have searched a unique trait on an item.

Aside from the DLC, a new PvP mode called Crazy King is also included. In this mode, players will have to hold and catch a point that moves randomly around the map. The new area on its way is something that the developers promised to be entirely different.

For a full breakdown of everything to expect to the "The Elder Scrolls Online" update 16, make sure to check out the game's official website. While there is no release date for the DLC and the patch at this moment, there is a specific modification in the "Horns of the Reach" world.

Reddit user SleeplessTuesday made it known that the new "visual clarity" in combat is not ideal for some players who like to see their ally's visual effects. A large number of abilities have been affected by this update, including the "hiding of the visual effects from the persistent damaging area of effect" cast by the allies.

The fan wrote that he found it boring after an update was implemented. Hopefully, the upcoming "Elder Scrolls Online" patch will address the demands and issues raised by the dedicated players.