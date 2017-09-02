'The Elder Scrolls Online' latest news: Horns of the Reach DLC game pack and Update 15 now available

Horns of the Reach DLC game pack and Update 15 are live on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. "Elder Scrolls Online" official website

Fans of the popular video game "Elder Scrolls Online" can now avail the game's newest downloadable content pack (DLC) — Horns of the Reach. The newest DLC Pack went live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Aug. 29, available free to ESO Plus members and for sale in the in-game Crown Store.

According to the Elder Scrolls Online, "In this update, you'll be able to explore and conquer two all-new 4 player dungeons – Bloodroot Forge and Falkreath Hold. These dungeons offer new item sets, Monster Masks, achievements and unique rewards!"

"The base game patch features a number of new features including updates to the Master Writ Merchant, new housing furnishings, and numerous quality of life improvements. These include customizable combat cues, new guild features, research cancelling, bankable Writ Vouchers and Alliance Points, and more. And as always, we've made several fixes and improvements to existing content as well."

The newest game pack includes two new dungeons for four-player groups: the "Bloodroot Forge" and "Falkreath Hold." In "Bloodroot Forge," the main objective is to stop the Reachmen and their Minotaur allies from taking control of the forge. Meanwhile, in "Falkreath Hold," the objective is to defend Falkreath from an all-out attack from its enemies, under the leadership of Minotaur Domihaus the Bloody Horned and his Reachman marauder allies.

The latest DLC Pack is free to ESO Plus members, and for non-members, they can purchase the pack at the Crown Store for 1,500 crowns. To those interested, there is also a Horns of the Reach Collector's Bundle also available in the Crown Store for 3,500 crowns, although the availability of the bundle is limited only.

In the exclusive pack, a selection of unique Horns of the Reach-themed cosmetic items are included, as well as the Karthwolf Charger mount, Karthwolf Shepherd pet, and five Crown Experience Scrolls.

Aside from the latest DLC pack, a new update to "The Elder Scrolls Online" base game also launched on the same day. Update 15 includes some notable player versus player (PvP) features to aid players in the game, which is free to all owners of "The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind."