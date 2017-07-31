'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' release date news: Game now live on iOS and Android
After months of waiting, "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" has finally arrived on mobile platforms.
Fans can now download "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iPhone devices.
According to publisher Bethesda Softworks, the mobile version of "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" features a "new streamlined interface" particularly designed to make it playable on smaller smartphones.
"If you've already started playing on PC or tablets, don't worry about having to start all over on a new device," the publisher continued. "All of your account data will transfer over to your phone."
For those who are unfamiliar, "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" is a strategic card game which revolves around turn-based matches between two opponents; player vs. player, or player vs. computer. The cards are based on creatures, characters and lore found in the popular "The Elder Scrolls" franchise.
While "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" is free-to-play, an expansion set titled "Heroes of Skyrim" is available for purchase. The said expansion includes more than 150 new cards, featuring elements from "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" such as Alduin, Paarthurnax, Aela the Huntress, Delphine and J'Zargo.
"The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Heroes of Skyrim" also adds two new types of cards called Dragons and Shouts. The first one comes with mysterious cards that operate differently if they are played with other Dragons, while the latter allows players to master the language of mythical beasts and can be leveled up to level three the more players use them.
"I'm very happy with the response to 'Heroes of Skyrim,'" Bethesda Softworks vice president of public relations and marketing, Pete Hines, said in an interview with TouchArcade. "I think it had exactly the sort of impact we hoped and expected. I love the design of that set, the new mechanics... pulling dragons from my graveyard, leveling up shouts."
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
-
Matthew McConaughey reveals he named his eldest son Levi after his favorite Bible verse
The 'Dark Tower' star took it as a sign when the time of his son's birth matched up perfectly with the numbers in his favorite Bible verse.
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- 10 calamities that took place on the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- Congo conflict: More than a hundred children killed in last month alone
- Indian Christians beaten and kicked out of village for refusing to recant faith
- Archbishop of Canterbury declares new Anglican province in Sudan
- Trump and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe discuss 'grave and growing' North Korea threat
- Australia foils Islamist plot aimed at aircraft in counter-terrorism coup
- North Korea missile prompts US bomber flight over Korean peninsula