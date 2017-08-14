'The Division' gameplay news: Update 1.7 to feature tons of new content

Promotional poster for update 1.7 of "The Division" Facebook/TheDivisionGame

Video game juggernaut developer Ubisoft officially announced the update for "Tom Clancy's The Division" to be released on Aug. 15 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The update is expected to raise the game content-wise for players to enjoy.

Despite an already expansive and chaotic world of "The Division," the update will include additional in-game modes and options as well as overall player customization and itemization. The update will add a new mode called Global Events where players will be able to experience varying instances on the game's map for a chance to win Global Tokens.

For the Global Events mode, new types of enemies will be made available for players to eliminate. These enemies have toxic elements in their weapons, which will provide players with a new challenge to overcome in their collection of Global Tokens.

The update will also introduce the Commendations system — which is described as an achievement-based path that will allow players to modify their in-game cosmetics with items and miscellaneous equipment. This is a new mode that will entice players whose main motivation is to uniquely modify their in-game characters.

Encrypted caches are also to be introduced in update 1.7 for premium items that can be availed thru microtransactions.

If that wasn't enough, there will also be Classified Gear Sets which players can use to add to their collection of pre-existing gear. They will serve as a reward for those who participate in the Global Events mode of the game and can be bought with Global Tokens.

The screenshots of content that comes with update 1.7 have yet to be released, and players will only likely have a glimpse of them once the update is finally up and running.

Ubisoft has not yet announced an official time for patch 1.7's release.