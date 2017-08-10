'The Defenders' spoilers, review: Critics praise team-up of Marvel's street heroes

"The Defenders" will start streaming on Netflix this August. Facebook/Defenders

Marvel Television had advanced screenings for the first four episodes of "The Defenders" and the feedback was generally positive.

The upcoming "Defenders" series currently has an 85 percent rating on RottenTomatoes, which is a website that aggregates reviews from various entertainment outlets.

Most critics, like Mike Cecchini from Den of Geek, praised the superhero show. He said: "Anyone who has enjoyed the other Marvel Netflix shows most certainly won't want to skip 'The Defenders.' That big screen/prestige TV feel is back in full force here, and there's no shortage of fun when the team finally gets to kick some ass together."

The so-called Marvel street heroes are made up of four protagonists, namely Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones). All of them have been featured in their own Marvel series.

Their team-up in the show is highly anticipated as they to fight together and use their special abilities against the villain Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver).

Daredevil is blind but has heightened senses and is a skilled martial artist while Jessica Jones has superhuman strength and has powers of flight. Meanwhile, Luke Cage has impenetrable skin and superhuman strength. Iron Fist, on the other hand, can harness chi energy in his fist which glows and delivers powerful punches.

Jenna Busch from ComingSoon.net wrote, "For fans, this is definitely worth a watch, though getting to the actual story might be frustrating for some. When the team up finally does happen, it's pretty satisfying."

Most critics lauded "The Defenders" despite taking some time for all of them to get together in an episode. However, it eventually pays off when viewers finally see them interact with one another and showcase their collective skills in the fight scenes.

Netflix will start streaming all eight episodes of "The Defenders" on Friday, Aug. 18.