'The Defenders' review updates: Study shows how Iron Fist ruined Netflix series

Finn Jones is Danny Rand a.k.a Iron Fist YouTube/Netflix

If numbers don't lie, then it seems like Iron Fist (Finn Jones) is truly punching in a big loss for Netflix and Marvel. The superhero not only has struggled the most with ratings of his own show, but he's also dragging down the entire "The Defenders" miniseries.

A study on viewer responses to "The Defenders" by Fizziology shows that Danny Rand/Iron Fist has not been in the viewers' good graces. In fact, most fans think he's ruining the show.

"Daredevil drove the most conversation, making up 20 percent of the show's overall buzz," reported Fizziology. "Danny Rand/Iron Fist was the second highest driver of conversation."

"However, buzz about Iron Fist skewed negative/mixed as viewers said he ruined the show. Some joked about wanting to play a drinking game to get through his parts."

Specifically, Daredevil lead the conversation with 20 percent of the mentions, with Iron Fist following at 12 percent. Jessica Jones follows with 10 percent, and Luke Cage sits at seven percent.

"Iron Fist" the solo series also performs poorly when pitted against his fellow Defenders' show ratings. "Daredevil" season 1 has a 98 percent viewership, while season 2 has 74 percent. "Jessica Jones" has 92 percent and "Luke Cage" has 96 percent. "Iron Fist" has a 17 percent viewership rate.

Much of the blame for the show's poor performance lies on the depiction of titular character Danny Rand/Iron Fist. He comes off as immature and petulant, and with the ridiculous presentation of K'un-Lun lore, both the show and the character struggle to connect with audiences.

Danny Rand was ten years old when he survived a plane crash that killed his parents and that delivered him to the city of K'un-Lun, whose warrior monks rescued him after the crash. He trains to become a warrior but soon returns to New York to take back his father's company.

There was also some controversy surrounding the whitewashing of Iron Fist. Although the superhero was Caucasian in the original comic book series, some fans felt like casting a non-Caucasian would be better for the show, as it would increase diversity.

Roy Thomas, co-creator of the original series, downplayed the issue when it first came out.

"I try not to think about it too much. I have so little patience for some of the feelings that some people have. I mean, I understand where it's coming from. You know, cultural appropriation, my God. It's just an adventure story," he told Inverse.