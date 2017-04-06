'The Defenders' release date teased in new trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Netflix dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Marvel's "The Defenders" that hints the show's official release date.

The 16-second trailer shows the Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) together in a single elevator through the lens of a security surveillance camera.

While the teaser does not reveal much about the plot of the upcoming mini-series, viewers with keen attention to details could easily notice that the time stamp stops at the 08:18:20:17 mark when Jessica tries to destroy it.

Meanwhile, the numbers //23.253.120.81 on the upper left-hand side of the video can be written as a URL, which will lead players to a website of The New York Bulletin where Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) currently works. At the very bottom part of the website, the line "Watch Marvel's The Defenders All Episodes Streaming Only on Netflix August 18" can be seen.

The upcoming mini-series will be the first time that all four characters will be seen together on one show, except for Luke Cage who was first introduced in "Marvel's Jessica Jones."

Entertainment Weekly revealed in a report that all four superheroes will come individually at the offices of Midland Circle, where they will coincidentally cross paths with each other. Without proper introduction, the four Defenders will end up trapped in the middle of a corridor and have to fight a number of enemies to escape.

"Every one of them is following their own trail of bread crumbs, trying to unpack a mystery in New York," showrunner Marco Ramirez stated in the report. "We wanted them all caught off guard. Once they're in that room together, it's kind of like, 'Oh, s—, who are you?'"

"The Defenders" will also star Elodie Young as Elektra, Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, and Sigourney Weaver as the main antagonist of the series named Alexandra.

Rosario Dawson, the only actor who appears in all four Marvel series on Netflix, will once again reprise her role as Claire Temple.