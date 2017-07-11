'The Defenders' release date, plot rumors: Story takes place over 48-hour period
Since there are only a few weeks left until the premiere of "The Defenders," fans are now getting hints about what's to come. The story, which is set a couple of months after the events of "Daredevil" season 2 and a month after the events of "Iron Fist," will reportedly unfold over a period of just 48 hours.
According to reports, Finn Jones, who plays the role of Danny Rand, better known as Iron Fist, has confirmed that all of the events in "The Defenders" will take place over the course of two days, giving fans a feeling of intense urgency.
"It has this real-time frenetic energy to it which I think adds to the impending doom," Jones said at Comicpalooza 2017 in Houston, Texas last May, as reported by Games Radar. "So we're all kind of brought together not through choice, but through necessity. We don't want to work with each other, but our backs are against the wall and we kind of have to."
While the feeling of impending doom sounds exciting, many fans apparently want more time for the vigilantes — Iron Fist, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) — to breathe and get to know each other.
In "The Defenders," Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist set aside their differences and team up to save New York City from an ancient organization, The Hand, which is headed by Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver).
In the comics, The Hand is an order of mystical ninjas who are vigorously involved in organized crime and mercenary activities like assassination plots. Above all other objectives, The Hand covets power.
Also starring Élodie Yung, Eka Darville, Deborah Ann Woll, Jessica Henwick, Rosario Dawson and Simone Missick, "Marvel's The Defenders" is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Aug. 18.
