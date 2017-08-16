'The Defenders' news: The war for New York is here; Netflix reveals final trailer of superhero team-up

"The Defenders" will arrive Aug. 18 in an eight-episode mini series. Facebook/ defenders

The final trailer of Netflix's hero team-up show "The Defenders" shows that the war for New York is about to begin. The miniseries will feature the four lead characters from four different shows who are teaming up in order to defeat a common enemy that threatens the city.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the dynamics between the characters, solitary figures in their respective television series, who are coming together for the first time with one goal. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will work together to bring down the criminal empire known as The Hand.

The team will need to find a way to scale down their own egos in order to mesh with one another. Clips hinting at possible in-fighting within the group are shown in the trailer, as Scott Glenn's Stick, who was Daredevil's childhood mentor, comes to band the group together. Jones' Iron Fist is hinted at to be the show's comic relief. He is also seen performing some combos with the indestructible Luke Cage.

Sigourney Weaver will star as Alexandra, the head of the villainous organization The Hand, which had been working behind the scenes during the events of "Daredevil."

The team-up is coming after two seasons of "Daredevil" and one season each of "Iron Fist," "Luke Cage," and "Jessica Jones." All three shows received positive critical responses upon their release. However, "Iron Fist" did not do very well as far as the critics were concerned. It remains to be seen if "The Defenders" can elevate the character to a better standing.

Having three of the most acclaimed Marvel television shows teaming up and adding a science fiction legend in Weaver, the "The Defenders" looks to hit the ground running. Fans are anticipating some epic fights and plot twists.

"The Defenders" will be an eight-episode limited series set to debut by Aug. 18 on Netflix.