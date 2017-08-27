Entertainment
Hurricane Harvey claims second fatality – hundreds homeless with more floods to come
'The flock have made up their mind': Most Australian Christians back gay marriage ahead of national ...
Bible belonging to WWII Scottish war-hero 'The Tartan Pimpernel' makes historic homecoming
Thousands rally for gay marriage in Australia ahead of national vote
Man with knife assaults two police officers outside Buckingham Palace
Sayeeda Warsi at Greenbelt: Passionate Muslim peer blasts UK politicians, 'homophobic' Tories, ...
Vicar defiant after a lifetime campaigning for gay-rights
What would you do with a Powerball win of $758 million?
Christians under pressure: Nepal to seal hardline crackdown on evangelism and blasphemy
'Live is not a dress rehearsal': No retakes any more on Songs of Praise

'The Defenders' news: Showrunner teases possible The Hand's return, future crossovers

Nica Cruz

Netflix's "The Defenders" stars (L to R) Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Mike Colter as Luke Cage.Netflix/The Defenders

Hell's Kitchen's group of unlikely heroes may have defeated The Hand in the Netflix series "The Defenders," but the TV version of this evil organization might prove to be as resilient as its comic book counterpart.

Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) make up "The Defenders," a superhero quartet out to save New York City. The first season of their show had them beating the evil organization The Hand, but apparently, it's not yet safe for fans to assume that it has been eradicated.

"Well, in the Marvel world — and as Jeph Loeb, the Marvel TV head, would say — in the comic-book world, you can always find a way," Ramirez told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "We definitely felt like we wanted this to be the end of this specific show, so while I don't know if it's the end of the Hand forever — who knows what will happen in the future — it just felt like it's the end of this story in the lore."

Although the case of The Hand is now solved for "The Defenders" showrunner Marco Ramirez, he said that he's not sure what Marvel's plans are for the organization.

Meanwhile, Ramirez also told Collider that it may be possible that "The Defenders" will have crossovers with the superheroes' solo shows.

"Now that they've all met, all bets are off," he said, adding, "They know each other, so you have to address that. I think that's actually, as a storyteller, very exciting."

The Hand, in the Marvel comic book universe, went through several leadership changes to keep the organization alive. Former leaders include Alexandra Reid, Bakuto, Sowande and Elektra.

There are no plans yet for a second season for "The Defenders," but production is underway for season 2 of "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage." Netflix and Marvel are also working on more episodes of "Iron Fist" and "Daredevil."

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY