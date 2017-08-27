'The Defenders' news: Showrunner teases possible The Hand's return, future crossovers

Netflix's "The Defenders" stars (L to R) Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Mike Colter as Luke Cage. Netflix/The Defenders

Hell's Kitchen's group of unlikely heroes may have defeated The Hand in the Netflix series "The Defenders," but the TV version of this evil organization might prove to be as resilient as its comic book counterpart.

Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) make up "The Defenders," a superhero quartet out to save New York City. The first season of their show had them beating the evil organization The Hand, but apparently, it's not yet safe for fans to assume that it has been eradicated.

"Well, in the Marvel world — and as Jeph Loeb, the Marvel TV head, would say — in the comic-book world, you can always find a way," Ramirez told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "We definitely felt like we wanted this to be the end of this specific show, so while I don't know if it's the end of the Hand forever — who knows what will happen in the future — it just felt like it's the end of this story in the lore."

Although the case of The Hand is now solved for "The Defenders" showrunner Marco Ramirez, he said that he's not sure what Marvel's plans are for the organization.

Meanwhile, Ramirez also told Collider that it may be possible that "The Defenders" will have crossovers with the superheroes' solo shows.

"Now that they've all met, all bets are off," he said, adding, "They know each other, so you have to address that. I think that's actually, as a storyteller, very exciting."

The Hand, in the Marvel comic book universe, went through several leadership changes to keep the organization alive. Former leaders include Alexandra Reid, Bakuto, Sowande and Elektra.

There are no plans yet for a second season for "The Defenders," but production is underway for season 2 of "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage." Netflix and Marvel are also working on more episodes of "Iron Fist" and "Daredevil."