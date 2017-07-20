'The Dark Tower' release date, plot news: Sneak peek into possible prison; Stephen King shares thoughts about the movie

There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of "The Dark Tower" and the new trailer gives everyone a glimpse of the psychic prison Algul Siento, as well as the battle between the Man in Black and the Gunslinger. Author Stephen King also shared his thoughts about the books being brought to life on the big screen.

Two failed development attempts later and "The Dark Tower" movie has already been brought to life, and the trailer that was released back in May proves it. The preview gave everyone a possible sneak peek of Blue Heaven, or also known in this movie, Algul Siento, the town inhabited by the psychic slaves of the sorcerer known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). It further reveals what the Man in Black is trying to do: destroy the Dark Tower, the barrier between the two realities.

Enter the Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), the last surviving member of the group of Gunslingers, determined to stop the Man in Black from destroying the Dark Tower and merging the two realities together. Roland is also set on avenging the deaths of his loved ones, who were destroyed along with the world they lived in, by the Man in Black.

In an interview with Empire, Stephen King shared that it was only in 2015 that the thought of "The Dark Tower" getting adapted into both a movie really sank in. King shared that it did not seem likely that there will be someone who will approach him and ask if "The Dark Tower" books could be made into a film. "There were things from time to time, when people would talk about the possibility, but I never took it seriously."

When the movie adaptation was finally moving along, King became one of its producers, and had a say in the casting of the characters. King approved of Elba landing the role of the Gunslinger, and revealed that McConaughey was always the actor he had in mind when it came to the Man in Black, also known as Walter O'Dim or Randall Flagg. "To me, he was always Walter, pretty much the way I'd imagined him. When people fall back from him in fear, you'd understand why."

"The Dark Tower" will premiere on Aug. 4.