'The Dark Tower' release date news: Theater debut delayed to August

The release of the film adaptation of "The Dark Tower" has been pushed back to another date.

The movie adaptation of Stephen King's popular series of novels with the same title was first reported to be in development in 2007. It was initially scheduled for release on Feb. 17, 2017, but the release date has been delayed to July 28 due to the deadline extensions on the film's visual effects to allow the production to have more time for promotion.

This time, Entertainment Weekly learned that Sony will postpone the film's delay again to Aug. 4, a week after the previously announced release date.

According to the report, Sony has to delay the debut of "The Dark Tower" to allow the animated film "The Emoji Movie" to have "more summertime play" before the start of the next school year.

The film outfit has yet to provide any promotional material for the upcoming sci-fi Western horror film, but the book's author already released a promo poster for the movie on his Twitter account.

"The Dark Tower" movie will serve as a quasi-sequel to the book series and offer a new take on Kings' best-selling saga.

It will center on the adventures of an 11-year-old boy named Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), as he uncovers some clues about another dimension known as the Mid-World where he meets a frontiersman knight named Roland Deschain (Idris Elba). The two will try to save the Mid-World from extinction, and defend it against several monsters, as well as from an evil scorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey).

The cast will also include Katheryn Winnick as Laurie Chambers, Jackie Earle Haley as Sayre, Fran Kranz as Pimli, and Abbey Lee Kershaw as Tirana.

The film will be under the direction of "A Royal Affair" filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel. Filming started in South Africa in April 2016.