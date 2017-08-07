'The Dark Tower' production marred by clashing visions from producers
The recent big screen arrival of Stephen King's fantasy epic series "The Dark Tower" has not lived up to its potential in terms of critic reviews or box office earnings. Aside from the complicated, larger than life content spanning eight novels, the film might be suffering from convoluted studio arrangements and clashing visions of its producers.
According to a report from Variety, a disappointing test screening held last October alarmed Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman and Media Rights Capital (MRC) co-founder Modi Wiczyk that it almost led them to replace the movie's director, Nikolaj Arcel. The audience at the test screening rated the film poorly as it failed to convey the mythology surrounding the film's epic background
Variety's sources said that the companies ultimately opted not to replace Arcel due to financial concerns. Instead, the producers remained heavily involved in the production of the movie. Ron Howard, the veteran director who had previously considered making the movie version of the fantasy epic, stepped in to advise Arcel on the movie's music, while co-writer and producer Akiva Goldsman helped straighten out the story's issues. The sources also claimed that Rothman himself spent hours in the editing booth offering his input.
Additionally, the companies spent $6 million on reshoots to beef up the characterization of Idris Elba's The Gunslinger protagonist, as well as provide audiences better understanding of the setting.
The financing deal that Sony made with MRC may also shed light on the film's troubled production. MRC shouldered half of the film's costs, while also gaining kill rights on every aspect of the movie, from the marketing campaign to the final cut of the picture. This made it difficult to reach a consensus on any decision points during the production.
Shortly after its release in cinemas last Thursday, news of audience disappointment and confusion started circulating about the much-anticipated film. The movie is deemed incomprehensible to those unfamiliar with King's fantasy lore, while loyal fans of the series see it as being too simplistic and unfaithful to the highly regarded author's work.
-
Justin Bieber hangs out at Christian conference in Los Angeles with pastor friends Chad Veach and Judah Smith
The 'What Do You Mean?' singer dropped in to the Zoe Church conference where his good friend Judah Smith was a guest speaker.
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick is the latest famous face to be spotted at Hillsong Church where Justin Bieber is a regular
Justin Bieber is a regular face at Hillsong Church but another famous face turned up this past week, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick and his girlfriend Abby Champion, along with her adorable mini Goldendoodle dog.
- 'Comfort ye, my people': How Isaiah's words speak to Jews today
- New Wine: Women speakers, diversity and the Holy Spirit
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
- Hope: 4 key passages from the New Testament to give us courage in dark times
- 'We have a crisis': Are internships a way of solving the Church's young adult problem?
- Why do US evangelicals think poor people are lazy – and what does the Bible really say?
- Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
- Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
- European parliamentarian: Pakistan must end abuse of Christians
- Nigeria: Leading evangelical kidnapped and ransom demanded
- Bogeyman Gatlin booed as Bolt's saintliness shines
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- South American trading bloc joins Vatican in condemning Venezuelan regime
- Vatican intervenes in Venezuela crisis - calls for government to 'respect human rights'