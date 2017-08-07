'The Dark Tower' production marred by clashing visions from producers

The recent big screen arrival of Stephen King's fantasy epic series "The Dark Tower" has not lived up to its potential in terms of critic reviews or box office earnings. Aside from the complicated, larger than life content spanning eight novels, the film might be suffering from convoluted studio arrangements and clashing visions of its producers.

According to a report from Variety, a disappointing test screening held last October alarmed Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman and Media Rights Capital (MRC) co-founder Modi Wiczyk that it almost led them to replace the movie's director, Nikolaj Arcel. The audience at the test screening rated the film poorly as it failed to convey the mythology surrounding the film's epic background

Variety's sources said that the companies ultimately opted not to replace Arcel due to financial concerns. Instead, the producers remained heavily involved in the production of the movie. Ron Howard, the veteran director who had previously considered making the movie version of the fantasy epic, stepped in to advise Arcel on the movie's music, while co-writer and producer Akiva Goldsman helped straighten out the story's issues. The sources also claimed that Rothman himself spent hours in the editing booth offering his input.

Additionally, the companies spent $6 million on reshoots to beef up the characterization of Idris Elba's The Gunslinger protagonist, as well as provide audiences better understanding of the setting.

The financing deal that Sony made with MRC may also shed light on the film's troubled production. MRC shouldered half of the film's costs, while also gaining kill rights on every aspect of the movie, from the marketing campaign to the final cut of the picture. This made it difficult to reach a consensus on any decision points during the production.

Shortly after its release in cinemas last Thursday, news of audience disappointment and confusion started circulating about the much-anticipated film. The movie is deemed incomprehensible to those unfamiliar with King's fantasy lore, while loyal fans of the series see it as being too simplistic and unfaithful to the highly regarded author's work.