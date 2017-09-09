'The Current War' releases new trailer featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, and Nicholas Hoult

"The Current War" opens in cinemas Nov. 24. YouTube/The Weinstein Company

The upcoming historical drama film "The Current War" gets its first trailer, showing actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, and Nicholas Hoult in their roles as big late 1800s personalities vying for control over the future of America's electric power.

The trailer begins with rows of light bulbs lighting up, with Cumberbatch in the middle of them. He plays the role of Thomas Edison, which the trailer introduces as "The Inventor." "I'm so full of ideas, it'd take me 12 lifetimes to execute them," he says.

Shannon portrays George Westinghouse, who is introduced as "The Businessman." He competes with Edison to rule the country's future electricity system. The two talk about the upcoming electrical revolution and how it will change the world.

The third player in "The Current War" does not appear until near the end of trailer. Hoult plays the eccentric Nikola Tesla who ends the trailer with an interesting quote. When asked about his trade, the inventor says "I fix problems for idiots."

The movie depicts what is commonly called "The War of the Currents" wherein electricity was introduced to the U.S. through the creation of a number of power transmission systems. The period pitted Edison's direct current system against Westinghouse's alternating current model.

The period was marked by many debates regarding the safety of the alternating current and behind-the-scene ploys associated with the invention of the electric chair.

The movie is directed by Alfonso Gomez Rejon, who is also known for his work on the series "American Horror Story" and the movie "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl."

Also included in the film's cast are "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actress Katherine Waterson, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen from "Anna Karenina," and Tuppence Middleton from "The Imitation Game."

"The Current War" will open in theaters on Nov. 24.