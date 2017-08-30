'The Crown' season 2 updates: New characters to be featured in upcoming installment

Claire Foy delivers a smashing performance as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" season 2. Facebook/TheCrownNetflix

Netflix's "The Crown" didn't disappoint when it premiered in November 2016. And now, the countdown has begun for the much-awaited next season. Here's everything we know so far about "The Crown" season 2.

From the very beginning, the producers knew that "The Crown" would have more than one season. So, even before the premiere of season 1, production for the next installment already began, Variety reported. And this seems just about right as season 2 will span several decades of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, portrayed excellently by Claire Foy.

It also appears that season 2 will pick up right where season 1 ended. That means the sophomore season will start in 1956. And given this timeframe, a prominent focal point of "The Crown" season 2 is the Suez Crisis. The show's creator Peter Morgan said the season will kick off with this incident as "Britain was never the same again after Suez."

Also, "The Crown" season 2 will put more of the limelight on the men in Queen Elizabeth II's life, namely Prince Phillip, portrayed by Matt Smith, and a young Prince Charles, played by Billy Jenkins.

Prince Phillip is of particular interest as his complexity as a human being will be laid bare. In fact, Morgan said that season's "soul" is all about Prince Phillip's complexity.

Meanwhile, Princess Margaret will take her naughtiness to a whole new level. Apparently, the royal was a wild one and her story will be shown in succulent detail in the next season. Vanessa Kirby, who plays the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II in the show, shows off her acting prowess — she doesn't hold back and delivers a stellar performance to remember.

Season 2 will also be the last for Foy and Smith. The succeeding seasons require older actors and actresses to maintain continuity. In fact, the more seasons there are, the more actors and actresses are needed. It is rumored that "The Crown" will go on until season 6 even if it is Netflix's most expensive show to produce.

Another noteworthy detail that shouldn't be missed is that fact that John and Jackie Kennedy will be part of "The Crown" season 2. Michael C. Hall will play the iconic U.S. president while Jodi Balfour takes on the role of the controversial wife. Their roles in influencing the modernization of the British monarchy couldn't be denied, Foy told Entertainment Weekly.

"The Crown" season 2 debuts on Dec 8.