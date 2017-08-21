'The Crown' season 2 spoilers: New loves and more challenges

Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) unamusedly watches a performance in "The Crown" Season 2. YouTube/Netflix

The second season of the award-winning Netflix series "The Crown" is set to premiere in December, and there are some storylines that fans should be excited for. The times are changing, which means a new romance for some, and more challenges to face.

One of the characters will fall in love again in the second season of "The Crown," and as revealed by creator Peter Morgan in an interview with Vanity Fair, Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) will have a new man by her side. As everyone can recall, Margaret had a romance with Captain Peter Townsend (Ben Miles) and they were on their way to be married. However, Elizabeth (Claire Foy) could not sign off on the marriage because Peter was a divorcee.

Fortunately, Margaret will find love again, but at the same time she will also experience pain. She will agree to marry a photographer named Antony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode) shortly after learning that Townsend is going to marry someone else.

Naturally, more pains are in store for a few more characters in the upcoming season. One such pain is of a marital sort, especially when it comes to Prince Philip's (Matt Smith) "wandering eye." Morgan shared that there will be a lot more of it and he suggested that Philip may have strayed a little bit. As for Queen Elizabeth herself, she will also have to deal with the pains of being a lot older now, especially when she meets the Kennedys for the first time.

Morgan says that the Queen will feel a little insecure because she is a little older now. He adds that her meeting Jackie Kennedy (Jodi Balfour) will put some emphasis on that.

Meanwhile, Foy, shared her thoughts to The Wrap regarding the backlash that Morgan received because he was going to focus on Prince Philip a little more in the second season. Foy said that it is bigger than the monarchy, than one person in general, and that it would not be telling the tale if someone's life story is cut out. She then added that the first season was centered on Elizabeth, and a lot of people knew Elizabeth more than Philip because he was an outsider at the time. As the second season comes in, it is a chance for Philip to take center stage as viewers will get to know him more.

Season 2 of "The Crown" will premiere on Netflix in December.