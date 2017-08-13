'The Crown' season 2 release date, spoilers: Queen Elizabeth to deal more with personal and family concerns

Claire Foy and Matt Smith return as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in "The Crown" season 2. Facebook/The Crown

After the successful first season of "The Crown," the show about the Queen of England will be coming back in December for a second installment detailing more about her personal life.

The trailer for season 2 of "The Crown" was released recently and shows Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) in different periods of her reign spanning from 1956 to 1964. In the upcoming season, the show will see the queen handle more of her personal life, specifically her marriage with Prince Philip (Matt Smith), the Duke of Edinburgh.

The series will also cover the birth of their other children, Princes Andrew and Edward. Foy told Entertainment Weekly about the impending birth of the royals, "We never really got to do the new-mother thing [in season 1]. We just jumped a period of time, so you will see a bit of that."

Despite having different prime ministers and going through controversies in the first season, the queen still managed to keep her monarchy together and her government in check. In the new season, she will be more of a self-assured and calculating leader which will give her more allowance to deal with personal and familial relationships.

One of these relationships is with Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) who will get together with society photographer Tony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon (Matthew Goode) after coming off a doomed love affair with Peter Townsend (Ben Miles) in season 1.

"The Crown" walked away with a Golden Globe win for Foy as well as a handful of Emmy nominations. The show's creator Peter Morgan took viewers to every corner of the Buckingham Palace and many of the British Empire's distant territories to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth's rise to power and the emotional toll and resolve it took to take her to that historical milestone.

"The Crown" season 2 debuts on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 8.