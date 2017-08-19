'The Crown' season 2 plot news: Second season places some emphasis on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's personal lives

A screenshot from the trailer of "The Crown" season 2, starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. YouTube/Netflix

The second season of the award-winning Netflix program is premiering in a few months from now, and a recent teaser for the show hints at what is to come in the second installment.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, "The Crown" season 2 will continue following Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith) through the years 1954 to 1964. It will follow the royal couple's travels from Antarctica, to Tonga, and to Papua New Guinea while zeroing in on their life together behind the scenes, with the births of Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Prince Philip's relationship with his children will also be one of the central plots of the season.

Seaon 2 will also bring in a more confident Queen Elizabeth, despite her private life being a little on the rocks. Foy shared that she thinks her character has started to pay more attention to her personal life since her public life is going smoothly. The actress went on to add that the changing of the times would prove to be a challenge for the Queen as she tackles one problem after the other.

The newest teaser for the show's second season marks the introduction of some new regal faces in the mix. Matthew Goode will be playing the Earl of Snowden, and "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall as the United States president John F. Kennedy. Jodi Balfour is also part of the cast of the new season as Jackie Kennedy.

Stephen Daldry, who directed the episode where the Queen meets President Kennedy, shared that the particular scene showed how enchanted but at the same time intimidated the Queen is when she meets Jackie, and it is not because Philip is flirting with her. Foy said that this is where the Queen feels the pang of being a middle-aged woman. She went on to say that it served as a wake-up call to her character because the Kennedys were iconic figures of the 60's, and she is rather stuck in the past.

"The Crown" season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 8.