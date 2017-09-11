'The Crown' season 2 casting news: Claire Foy to reprise role as Queen Elizabeth one last time

A promotional poster for the Netflix drama series 'The Crown.' Facebook/TheCrownNetflix

There have been rumors regarding Claire Foy on whether she would reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II or not for the Netflix series "The Crown." Luckily for fans of the British actress and the show, she will be reprising her role for a second season, which airs later this year.

It may be bittersweet for audiences to know that season 2 of "The Crown" will be the last time that they see Foy as the long reigning British Monarch. Season 1 of the show left audiences with quite the cliffhanger regarding the politics of in the late 1950s. The last main issue in politics depicted by the show was the Suez Crisis. History buffs should know that this was a crucial event in world history that swayed in favor of the British government.

Season 2 will be revealing the drama of the Suez Crisis, as well as other aspects of Queen Elizabeth's life. According to Decider, apart from the Suez Crisis, season 2 will also focus on the downfall of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, who will be played by Anton Lesser. The more personal and sensitive parts of Queen Elizabeth and Philip's marriage will be featured as well, and the issues that they had to go through during this tumultuous time.

Fans will also get to see the dramatization of the Queen meeting former president John F. Kennedy, played by Michael C. Hall from the television series "Dexter," along with his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, played by Jodi Balfour.

Season 1 focused on the years of 1944 to 1955 in the Queen's life, and it has been well received by both audiences and the Award-giving organization of Hollywood. "The Crown" won awards such as Best Television Drama, and Best Actress in TV Drama went to Foy at the Golden Globe Awards.

"The Crown" season 2 on Netflix will premiere on Friday, Dec. 2 at 2:00 a.m. EDT.