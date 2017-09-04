'The Crow' reboot news: Sony Pictures signs on as major distributor

Jason Momoa at the film premiere of "Conan the Barbarian" in Los Angeles, California August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

"The Crow" reboot has just gotten Sony Pictures as a distributor which will give the movie a strong push in getting produced.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, movie giant Sony Pictures signed on as a distributor and will also produce "The Crow Reborn," which is the remake of the 1990s cult classic. It starred the late Brandon Lee, son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, as the tortured soul Eric Draven.

The supposed reboot got stuck in the legal arena last year when producer Edward R. Pressman fought Relativity Media to take away its creative control. Since then, the movie landed new producers including Samuel Hadida's Davis Films, Highland Film Group, and Electric Shadow. The addition of Sony Pictures will add more heft to making sure that the "Crow" reboot will eventually get made.

The movie had a number of directors attached to it, which included Stephen Norrington ("Aliens") and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo ("28 Weeks Later"). However, it seems that Corin Hardy ("The Hallow") will be the one to helm the picture. A couple of actors were also rumored to take on the titular role namely Bradley Cooper ("Silver Linings Playbook") and Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire"). In the end, Jason Momoa ("Justice League") is likely to star as the embattled supernatural musician.

In the original 1990s version of "The Crow," Draven and Shelley Webster (Sofia Shinas) were about to be married when they were attacked and killed in their home on the night before Halloween. His spirit was brought back to the land of the living by a crow to avenge the death of his fiancée. After he killed those who ruined his life, he was reunited with his wife's spirit in the afterlife.

There is no release date set yet for the "The Crow Reborn" but stay tuned for more reports as the situation unfolds.