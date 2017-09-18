'The Coma: Recut' official launch trailer released

"The Coma: Recut" is scheduled to launch on PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms this week. YouTube/DigeratiDistribution

"The Coma: Recut" has recently released their official launch trailer, and fans of the game cannot wait to get their hands on the freaky, Korean survival-horror game. Developed by the South Korean indie studio, Devespresso Games, "The Coma: Recut" is an upgraded version of the "The Coma: Cutting Class," which was released in 2015 on PC and Mac.

"You are Youngho, a Korean high school student trapped and relentlessly pursued by a psychotic killer in the hellish corridors of Sehwa High," read the game overview on Steam. "Run, hide, explore, and survive while piecing together the mystery The Coma in this remastered version of the Korean cult classic."

"The Coma: Recut" is a 2D horror survival game, and when its predecessor was first released, it garnered a lot of positive reviews from players and critics alike. Devespresso Games initially announced the game's release back in July, along with an announcement trailer.

The game developers touted the game as a "remaster" of the "The Coma: Cutting Class," not a sequel. Based on the announcement trailer, the gameplay and story plot of "The Coma: Recut" are relatively the same as its predecessor. During the announcement, the developers did not mention any additional information on how the upcoming video game warrants as a "remaster" version.

The official launch trailer did not even last a minute. It only ran for 42 seconds long. It is not as detailed as the announcement trailer, and it mainly shows scenes from the haunted high school Sehwa High. Accompanied by an eerie background music, the trailer appears to shot from a video camera.

Originally, the game was supposed to launch last month, but it has been moved to Sept. 19 in the U.S. for PlayStation 4 (PS4) users. On the other hand, European players can get their hands on the game the next day on the 20th. Meanwhile, it will launch on Xbox One and PC on Sept. 22. via Steam and GOG.

The retail price of "The Coma: Recut" costs $14.99 on each platform.