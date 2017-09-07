'The Bold Type' season finale: What happens next on the show?

"The Bold Type" official TV poster Facebook/TheBoldType

The new Freeform drama-comedy series "Bold Type" capped off its first season with a lot of cliffhangers, driving some fans nuts. Meanwhile, there is still no word from the show's producers as to whether they will renew the show for a second season, but fans are hoping.

When TV Guide asked showrunner and executive producer Sarah Watson about "Bold Type's" renewal plans, she said: "No renewal plans yet... Obviously there's things percolating in my mind, and God-willing we get a Season 2, but right now my focus is to lay around and do nothing and clean out my closet."

The final episode of the show tackled some pretty sensitive issues, especially when Jane (Katie Stevens) finally got the permission to write about the first story she pitched at Scarlet when she first started working for the magazine. Revolving around the story of a rape survivor (Ana Kayne), it is Jane's final piece for the company before leaving for a new job. It also revealed the reason as to why Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), Jane's boss, was so hard on her about the piece. It was because Jacqueline was a sexual survivor herself.

There are still a lot of unresolved issues that can only be answered with a sequel. What will happen to Sutton (Meghan Fahy) and Richard's (Sam Page) rocky relationship? Will Jane be able to stick to her decision of leaving Scarlet? And is Kat (Aisha Dee) serious about leaving everything behind and going after Adena (Nikohl Boosheri)?

Katie Stevens also seems to be onboard for a second season. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "It's definitely going to leave everybody with a cliffhanger, so hopefully we get a season two so we can continue these stories."

The season finale of "Bold Type" premiered last Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform. TV Series Finale stated that the show is the lowest-rating show on Freeform, although it received a lot of good reviews from the audiences.