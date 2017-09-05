'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers: Who comes, who leaves, who returns; Bill not arrested for fire

Liam has a bone to pick with Bill in "The Bold and the Beautiful" Twitter/BandB_CBS

Some characters might be leaving, some might be returning, and some may be making their debut into "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers revealed that Rome Flynn, who plays Zende Forrester, will be departing the show this week. The actor decided not to renew his contract for the show, after two years of playing Zende. There has been no announcement from CBS about recasting the character so far. So, only time will tell whether or not a recast will be done.

Linsey Godfrey, who plays Caroline Spencer, will come back for the Sept. 4 and 5 episodes. Caroline will be returning to wrap up her storyline with Thomas (Pierson Fode). Spoilers revealed that she will divulge Bill's (Don Diamont) lie and ask for forgiveness. Her last air date has yet to be announced.

As for returns, Aaron D. Spears, who plays Justin Barber, will be coming back to "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Sept. 5. He will finish his story arc as Commissioner Raines on "Days of Our Lives" on Sept. 7. Mick Cain will also be returning to his role as C.J. Garrison this week as well. C.J. is faced with a choice on whether or not to sell the Spectra building to Bill. As for Bill, he certainly wants C.J. to sell the building to him.

Lt. Baker (Don Martin) and Allison (Theodora Greece) will also be coming in this week. Lt. Baker will be investigating the fire that happened at the Spectra building.

Other spoilers for "The Bold and the Beautiful" suggested that Bill will not be arrested for the Spectra fire. Someone definitely has to be held responsible for the fire that happened, and Liam (Scott Clifton) thinks his father is accountable. Liam tells everyone that Bill is the one that caused the fire, not only inflicting some serious damage to the building, but also destroying Sally's (Courtney Hope) newest fashion line.

The fire also put Sally in the hospital, prompting Thomas to return to see her. Fans saw Bill being cuffed and escorted out of the building. But did he really get arrested? Bill after all, has other dirty deeds, and is often lying through his teeth. Liam knows one big lie of his; Bill conjured up the story of Caroline dying to push Thomas towards her and leaving Sally alone for Bill to take down.

Liam and Caroline will both snap at him, telling him that they are done with all his lies. Caroline will return to town to set the record straight and Liam will rip into Bill over the lie about Caroline dying. Bill will be escorted out in handcuffs, but "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans will know that this is not real. This is all part of his fantasy, especially since he would never really be that spiteful. However, knowing the whole truth does give Liam a lot of leverage.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.