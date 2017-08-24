'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers: Thomas' big news; Steffy and Wyatt's exes sabotage their relationships?

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke in "The Bold and the Beautiful" Twitter/BandB_CBS

Things are far from smooth sailing for many characters in the upcoming episodes of the soap. Spoilers for "The Bold and the Beautiful" revealed that big announcements, disasters, and a possible relationship sabotage is on the table.

First, Thomas (Pierson Fode) will have something to say to Sally (Courtney Hope) that will leave her a bit shocked. He may admit that he is falling in love with his ex – again, or Caroline (Lindsey Godfrey) may have beaten him to it. As for Sally, things are going positively with her fashion show where her designs will be a hit.

Unfortunately, spoilers revealed that an electrical fire will put a stop to the fashion show. Luckily, Liam (Scott Clifton) will step up and clear this incident. He will later talk to Bill (Don Diamont) about how they should portray Sally in their article. Liam will pressure Bill, and he will give in, but what he does later could bring in serious consequences.

Meanwhile, more spoilers suggested that Bill could have other plans up his sleeve other than bringing Spectra Fashions down. Bill might be planning to break up Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom). Once he knows about their relationship, Bill might say that they are not compatible for each other, and he may actually be jealous as well.

There is also the possibility that Bill could succeed in breaking them up. He might fall in love with Katie again, while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Wyatt are not going to like how their respective relationships turn out. These exes might work together to destroy Bill, and this could be an interesting set up for their reunion too. Of course, it is also likely that Wyatt and Steffy are going to stay friends. They still want Bill to pay for what he has done after all.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.