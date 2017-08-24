Entertainment
Leading UK musicians join outcry over HTB-linked church's concert ban
Christian ministry sues after being listed as 'hate' group alongside KKK and neo-Nazis
The Bible and the printed word of God: How Johannes Gutenberg changed the world forever
Trump ally Mark Burns denies breaching visa terms in India campaign
How the Catholic Church in the US is confronting America's 'original sin'
'Slay the mad dogs': How Luther betrayed the peasants' revolt that he inspired
Trump has shown 'long-term commitment' to Afghan war, says top US general
Justin Bieber dances at Hillsong: 'Nothing more cool than praising God'
Tensions ease between Coptic Christians and Muslims after clashes in Upper Egypt village
St Bartholomew's Day 1572: When French Protestants suffered their most deadly blow

'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers: Thomas' big news; Steffy and Wyatt's exes sabotage their relationships?

Denise Nequinto

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke in "The Bold and the Beautiful"Twitter/BandB_CBS

Things are far from smooth sailing for many characters in the upcoming episodes of the soap. Spoilers for "The Bold and the Beautiful" revealed that big announcements, disasters, and a possible relationship sabotage is on the table. 

First, Thomas (Pierson Fode) will have something to say to Sally (Courtney Hope) that will leave her a bit shocked. He may admit that he is falling in love with his ex – again, or Caroline (Lindsey Godfrey) may have beaten him to it. As for Sally, things are going positively with her fashion show where her designs will be a hit. 

Unfortunately, spoilers revealed that an electrical fire will put a stop to the fashion show. Luckily, Liam (Scott Clifton) will step up and clear this incident. He will later talk to Bill (Don Diamont) about how they should portray Sally in their article. Liam will pressure Bill, and he will give in, but what he does later could bring in serious consequences. 

Meanwhile, more spoilers suggested that Bill could have other plans up his sleeve other than bringing Spectra Fashions down. Bill might be planning to break up Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom). Once he knows about their relationship, Bill might say that they are not compatible for each other, and he may actually be jealous as well. 

There is also the possibility that Bill could succeed in breaking them up. He might fall in love with Katie again, while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Wyatt are not going to like how their respective relationships turn out. These exes might work together to destroy Bill, and this could be an interesting set up for their reunion too. Of course, it is also likely that Wyatt and Steffy are going to stay friends. They still want Bill to pay for what he has done after all. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS. 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY