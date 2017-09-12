'The Blacklist' season 5 spoilers: Tom's reunion with Liz might be ruined by a suitcase

In one of the promo photos of "The Blacklist," Tom and Liz Keen are finally reunited. NBC Universal Media, LLC/Michele K. Short

The season 5 premiere "The Blacklist" is just two weeks away, and with the premiere date drawing near, new promotional photos have been released to give fans a sneak peek at what to expect in the new installment of the popular crime thriller series. Based on the trailer, it looks like Tom (Ryan Eggold) is about to get reunited with his wife Liz (Megan Boone).

Beneath the loving reunion, it looks like Tom is hiding something from Liz in the form of a mysterious suitcase. In the season 4 finale, before Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) died, he specifically ordered Tom to deliver the suitcase to Liz immediately when they see each other. The trailer tells viewers that Tom is having second thoughts about this, and in one of the photos, it can be seen that he is opening the suitcase for himself.

"The Blacklist" executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told Entertainment Weekly that the couple's reunion will not be a typical homecoming. "Tom has no idea what he's walking into, and, in some ways, it'll feel like the dynamic he had with Liz in season 1," Bokenkamp said.

"The suitcase is important, but he doesn't know where that mystery will lead him-- and he's definitely conscious of the fact that answers tend to come with consequences," added the producer.

Everyone who has watched the season finale knows that the suitcase contains some skeletal remains that might cause Red (James Spader) some serious trouble. The question is, whose bones do those belong to? And why does Mr. Kaplan want Liz to see it? Will it affect Liz and Red's newly formed relationship as father and daughter?

Fans might also get to see how the FBI is coping with working with a notorious criminal like Red. In the promo, Red associated himself with deep-fried butter, saying he is totally irresistible but at the same time unhealthy. In the past four seasons, Red has been invaluable, as his help in catching global criminals is painstakingly worth it. Will FBI slowly harbor some ill feelings towards this set-up?

Catch the season 5 premiere of "The Blacklist" on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.