'The Blacklist' season 5 release date, spoilers, cast update: Latest promo art highlights Red's words

A promotional image for NBC mystery drama series "The Blacklist." Facebook/NBCblacklist

Ahead of the premiere of "The Blacklist" season 5 this fall, NBC has released promotional photos to tease the fans. The promo art for the latest season has a special appeal, thanks to the famous words of the mystery drama series' resident character, Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader).

"The Blacklist" season 5 promotional art features the quotes spoken by Red over the past four seasons. Spader's character is known to be soft-spoken, although it does not mean that he has nothing helpful to say about the people and the situation around him. The way he speaks in the series often comes out as poetic, although what he utters may not be the exact words of wisdom that people are expecting.

One of the famous quotes from Red featured in "The Blacklist" season 5 promotional art is, "I had bullets. He had words. But by the time he was done talking, I truly understood which was more powerful."

However, the fierce character can also display his soft side, as seen in another promo art.

Red may be going too easy when it comes to his criminal organization and he will have to rely on his own strength as he was left with only a few trustworthy people in the previous season.

Speaking of going too easy, the episode description for "The Blacklist" season 5 episode 1 titled "Smokey Putnum" reveals that a "surprisingly carefree" Red will be needing Liz's (Megan Boone) help to keep his criminal organization on track.

The newly-revealed father-and-daughter tandem is expected to earn money for their empire while sending a new Blacklister to the Task Force.

Meanwhile, "The Blacklist" viewers will be delighted to see a fan-favorite returning in season 5. Glen Carter, one of Red's reliable and comical colleagues, is confirmed to appear in the upcoming season.

Played by Clark Middleton, Glen has been involved in Red's important cases in the past. His task is to get much-needed information, and he always gets the job done.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Middleton revealed that the fans will see Glen soon.

"I just shot an episode a week ago. I come back on the third episode," Middleton said. "It's the most fun stuff I've shot, so I had a real blast. I love that show, and I love working for those guys."

Glen, also called Jellybean by his friends, first appeared in "The Blacklist" season 2. Prior to the upcoming fifth season, Glen has been featured in seven episodes of the series. It is not yet known if Middleton's character will appear in more than one episode in season 5.

"The Blacklist" season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.