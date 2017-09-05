'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 spoilers, plot news: Leonard interrupts Sheldon's proposal

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) on "The Big Bang Theory" Instagram/bigbangtheory_cbs

There's a new update on season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory," but it does not answer the fans' question of whether or not Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) are finally getting engaged.

In fact, the teaser's main theme itself is "questions," as what the trailer dubs as America's No. 1 question takes center stage in the video.

The trailer shows Sheldon down on one knee, asking Amy the million-dollar question: "Will you marry me?"

Before Amy gets to answer, however, Sheldon's phone rings with Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) on the other end. He says that "he doesn't want to be rude" when Amy exclaims, "Really? You're gonna answer that right now?"

This new teaser is just another in a line of tactics from "The Big Bang Theory" cast and crew to get fans hyped for the upcoming season.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, showing her and Galecki interacting with the show's live audience. She used the hashtag #audienceconversationseveryshownight, implying that the cast often interacts with fans on set.

Bialik also wrote a blog on her first day back on the set of "The Big Bang Theory," sharing that the next season will pick up right where season 10 ended: with Sheldon in the middle of a proposal. The teaser clearly confirms this, although neither has hinted whether or not the wedding — let alone the engagement — will actually push through.

In other news, "The Big Bang Theory" executive producer Chuck Lorre has given more information about the upcoming spin-off "Young Sheldon," which revolves around the backstory of the titular character (Iain Armitage).

Lorre said that there's a possibility of a crossover between the two shows, but that nothing has been set in stone just yet.

"We've discussed that the stories we tell in 'Young Sheldon' can echo in 'Big Bang Theory,'" he told Entertainment Tonight. "We might meet them on the 'Big Bang Theory' 30 years later. We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows can have going forward in time but we're not there yet."

Season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory" premieres on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.