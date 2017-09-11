'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 release date, plot rumors: Will Amy say yes? Regina King returns in episode 2

Sheldon and Amy's future together may be on the line in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premiere. Twitter/bigbangtheory

The events of the season 10 finale of "The Big Bang Theory" have ended with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) proposing to Amy (Mayim Bialik). The season 11 premiere will pick up right where it left off, with Sheldon's proposal and Amy's answer.

The move was quite a surprise for the fans that have been watching the show, but it is what Sheldon does afterwards during the premiere that will put a little damper on this somewhat romantic moment.

As seen in the promo for the upcoming premiere, as Sheldon is already down on one knee with a ring at hand, his phone will ring, and he will pause to answer it before Amy could give an answer. Sheldon may be a genius in a theoretical sense, but he is definitely still a novice in social situations. If Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is calling, then what he has to say may be serious.

On the other hand, the call Sheldon had to take may give Amy enough time to give a response. Would this little pause mean that she is not ready to get married just yet? Or will this little phone call pave the way for Leonard and maybe even Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to hear her answer? Or, could this phone call with Leonard prompt Sheldon to having kissed Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome)?

Sheldon and Amy's future together will certainly depend on what she says to his proposal and what happens after Leonard calls.

In episode two of "The Big Bang Theory," fans can look forward to seeing Regina King's character, Mrs. Davis, return. Mrs. Davis is one character that viewers love, especially since she knows how to keep the guys in line. She will be back and this time, instead of Sheldon, Mrs. Davis is going to deal with Leonard a lot more, and the official synopsis indicates just why that is.

Episode two will see Leonard's interview go south, earning some backlash from the university and even the whole Physics community. This prompts Mrs. Davis to try and straighten things out. Elsewhere, Amy and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will bond over having to hide the success they have from Leonard and Sheldon.

Season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory" premieres on Monday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.