'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 premiere date, spoilers, rumors: Will Amy say yes to Sheldon? Series to end after season 12?

A promotional image for CBS' "The Big Bang Theory." Facebook/TheBigBangTheory

"The Big Bang Theory" fans are very much eager to watch the premiere of season 11, especially after the cliffhanger in the previous season finale where Sheldon (Jim Parsons) finally proposed to Amy (Mayim Bialik).

CBS has released a teaser for the much-awaited outcome of Sheldon's proposal, although based on the video, there is a chance that a fairy-tale-come-true scenario for the couple might go downhill. As per the latest trailer, season 4 will pick up right after Sheldon's proposal to Amy. Viewers were expecting last season that Amy would surely respond with a yes, although the teaser might be pointing to another outcome.

As Sheldon became unusually romantic while asking for Amy's hand, the teaser reveals that he will briefly revert to his socially awkward self. Before Amy can respond to the proposal, Sheldon will pick up a phone call from Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

It is totally expected for Sheldon to suddenly ruin such an important moment, and while it is unclear if Leonard's purpose of calling his friend is important or not, this could affect Amy's reaction in some way.

There is a chance that Amy will react negatively to having her magical moment disrupted. On the other hand, it is possible that Amy will let it pass and say yes, with Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) overhearing the proposal on the phone.

The possible wedding of Sheldon and Amy could be one of the many highlights of "The Big Bang Theory" in the following seasons. For now, the fans should not worry that the series will end after season 11 as the follow-up season has already been confirmed by CBS.

Although, the future of the show from thereon is uncertain, leading to speculations that the hit sitcom will end after season 12.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj in "The Big Bang Theory," stated that he is not sure if season 12 will be the last. Although, the actor believes that the show might end "sooner rather than later."

He also said that fewer episodes for the upcoming season could be a sign that the series is nearing its end.

"I don't know if season 12's going to be the last season, those decisions are not up to me, but I do know for a fact that we have less [episodes to come] than we've already had," Nayyar said.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premieres on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.