'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 release date news, spoilers: Leonard and colleagues may lose teaching jobs

In the next episode of the "The Big Bang Theory," the college professors are at risk of losing their jobs and Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco) gives them a pep talk.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "The Retraction Reaction" was just released, which showed Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) wallowing in self-pity in Leonard's living room after getting the notice that they might have to vacate their offices.

"If we weren't physicists, what will we be?" Leonard asks the group who appear defeated. Then Wolowitz jokingly tells them that they would be popular if they were not scientists. Wolowitz seemingly does not hold academic occupations in high regard.

Penny then enters the picture and gives them some inspiration by saying, "You're all always going to be physicists and sure, sometimes the physics is hard but isn't that what makes it boring?" The group just looks on in disbelief.

It remains to be seen if they will end up having to leave their jobs at the university or if they will get to keep them by some miracle.

Cooper cannot afford to lose his job since he just got engaged in the last episode and needs to save for the wedding. In the recent premiere titled "The Proposal Proposal," Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik) said "yes" to Cooper's marriage question which made their friends excited for their future wedding.

Also revealed last episode was that Bernadette Wolowitz was pregnant with another baby which was not well received by her husband Howard. They claimed they took measures not to get pregnant but somehow things did not go as planned. With them now having two children, Penny and Leonard are expected to follow suit with a baby of their own.

