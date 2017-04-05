'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 20 spoilers: Sheldon gets extreme hangover
Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will be pushed to his limits, leading him to get one extreme hangover that makes him forget the events of the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the network has set the season 10 finale date for the show.
On the next episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10, titled "The Recollection Dissipation," Sheldon will be getting one hell of a hangover which causes him forget the past events of his waking hours.
It appears that the trigger for Sheldon's drinking session that led to his hangover is working too hard with two projects at the same time.
"Sheldon pushes himself to the limit when he collaborates on projects with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) as well as Amy (Mayim Bialik) on the same day. Also, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is nearing the end of her maternity leave and must return to work," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.
As seen from the episode 20 promo, Sheldon wakes up on the couch with all of his friends waiting for him as he asks how he got there and what happened in the previous hours of the day.
To remember the previous events that lead him to the couch, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Leonard take Sheldon to a bar that appears to be where he spent time drinking and befriending everyone, based on the crowd's greeting.
Meanwhile, CBS has announced when the season 10 finale of "The Big Bang Theory" will air.
According to Variety, the season 10 finale is slated to air on May 11. If the show will no longer have breaks from this week until its finale date, there are five more episodes remaining to wrap up the current storyline of "The Big Bang Theory."
"The Big Bang Theory" airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Iranian court confirms 5-year prison sentence on falsely convicted Christian convert
- 3 major church groups join hands to rebuild thousands of homes destroyed by ISIS in Iraq
- Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
- Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents