'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 20 spoilers, news: Sheldon loses his memory; series wins lawsuit over 'Soft Kitty' song
Sheldon (Jim Parsons) pushes himself beyond his limits in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10.
Titled "The Recollection Dissipation," this week's episode will see Sheldon fall ill for trying to accomplish a lot of things at once. According to the official synopsis, Sheldon pushes himself to the limit after working on projects with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg), as well as with Amy (Mayim Bialik) on just one day. As her maternity leave nears its end, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) must deal with the fact that she must return to work and leave her baby.
In the latest promo from CBS, Sheldon wakes up while all of his friends gather around him. He asks them what is going on, so Raj (Kunal Nayyar) asks him if he remembers anything. Sheldon goes on to ask the time and Penny tells him that it is already nine o'clock. "What happened to the eight and seven and the other o'clocks?" a disoriented Sheldon asks. Raj and Leonard later take Sheldon to a bar to refresh his memory.
Meanwhile, the series recently won a lawsuit over the "Soft Kitty" song. As previously reported, the CBS sitcom was sued after Margaret Chase Perry and Ellen Newlin Chase claimed the program should have bought the rights to the song's lyrics. The famed "Soft Kitty" song is said to be written by their mother Edith Newlin, who passed away in 2004, in a poem published in the 1930s.
Digital Spy reports that the judge dropped the case because Perry and Chase had "failed to establish that they own a valid copyright as necessary to state a copyright infringement claim." The song has been sung on many occasions on the comedy series. It was originally used by Sheldon's mother to comfort him whenever he was sick.
The 10th season of "The Big Bang Theory" airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.
