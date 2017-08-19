'The Batman' release date, cast news: Ben Affleck will be in standalone movie despite brother Casey's comments

Promotional image of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Facebook/batmanvsuperman

Casey Affleck recently stated that his brother Ben may not play the titular role in the upcoming standalone movie "The Batman." However, this claim has been countered by the actors' representatives.

Casey, 42, appeared on the Boston-based radio show "Dale & Holley with Keefe" on the WEEI and told the hosts, "I thought he was an O.K. Batman. No, he was great. He was great. He's a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he's not going to do that movie, I don't think."

The radio hosts then clarified with Casey if his comments were true. However, the Oscar-winning actor started to backtrack and said that he wasn't serious about the comments.

"Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don't know," he added.

Casey's comments during the radio show fueled speculation that Ben, 45, may not reprise the superhero role in the upcoming "Batman" movie.

After the younger Affleck came out and spoke about Ben's involvement in the DC movie, the brothers' reps have issued statements.

Casey's rep said that he was just having fun with the radio hosts at the Red Sox baseball game in Boston this week where he threw the first pitch. The rep further stated that Casey was "not speaking from a place of firsthand knowledge."

Ben's rep, on the other hand, said that his involvement with "Batman" is still in place, and that "he'll continue to be Batman as long as the studio will have him."

THR reported back in July that Warner Bros. Pictures had plans to usher out Affleck's Batman gracefully implying that Ben may not reprise the role in the standalone "Batman" movie. However, at San Diego Comic-Con later that month, he told the audience that Batman was the "coolest part in any universe" implying that he was going to play the role.

It remains to be seen if Ben Affleck will suit up for the role when "The Batman" begins production in 2018. Warner Bros. has yet to give the movie an official release date.