'The Batman' movie news: Matt Reeves confirms movie is part of DC Extended Universe

Ben Affleck is Batman in "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice" Twitter/BatmanvSuperman

There have been many reports and speculations as of late regarding the upcoming movie "The Batman." Director Matt Reeves clarified his previous statements on "The Batman" movie and where it stands in the DC Extended Universe.

It is safe to say that the past week has been filled with surprising news and speculations regarding the films in the DC comic's universe. From a Joker origin movie and a Joker and Harley Quinn movie to the sequel of "Suicide Squad," there's also the "Gotham City Sirens." One other upcoming movie is the "Justice League," which is coming in November. However, it seems that "The Batman" has been met by so many rumors, especially regarding star Ben Affleck and director Matt Reeves' plans for the caped crusader's solo movie.

Fortunately, fans can rest easy knowing that "The Batman" is part of the DCEU. Reeves responded to the growing speculation regarding his previous comments that the movie is not part of the DCEU alongside the recently released "Wonder Woman" and the upcoming "Justice League." The director took to Twitter to clarify his statements.

Reeves stated that "The Batman" will be part of the DCEU. In his previous comments regarding the film and its stance, he was referring to the story being all about Batman and not about the other superheroes in the universe. It will therefore not have any cameos from other characters and definitely put the spotlight on Batman alone.

As for the movie's release date, "The Batman" is expected to premiere in 2019, although it might not be the case given the many movies that would come before and are currently in development. Where "The Batman" can fit into the current timeline has yet to be determined, but for now fans can see Ben Affleck back in action as Batman in "Justice League" when it premieres in November.