'The Affair' season 4 spoilers: Premiere date to be determined; love triangles and breakups

Noah and Alison in "The Affair" Twitter/SHO_TheAffair

As filming for the fourth season of "The Affair" has only started a few weeks ago, more details regarding the upcoming season remain scarce. Still, there are some things that fans can expect when "The Affair" season 4 premieres.

Spoilers hint that come season 4, Cole (Joshua Jackson) will be torn between two women. He will have to choose between his ex-wife Alison (Ruth Wilson) and his current wife Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). Previously, Cole was caught in a dilemma or whether or not he should end his marriage to Luisa. This was mostly because Luisa pressured him to stop Alison from coming to their home.

Of course, Cole got tired of this. He and Alison will likely end up back together. On the other hand, Jackson hinted that Luisa is the only woman in his life. As for Noah (Dominic West) and Helen (Maura Tierney), they will remain in a civil relationship, as friends instead of anything more.

Speaking of Helen, the events of season 3 saw her and Vic (Omar Metwally) working through their relationship by settling their differences. Their children like each other so everything is all well and good with the two. Helen will also serve as the shoulder to cry on for Noah, when he tries to deal with his breakup with Juliette (Irene Jacob).

Back to Alison, seeing as Cole will most likely choose Luisa, season 4 will have her meet her new love interest. "Iron Fist" star Ramon Rodriguez is confirmed to join the cast as Alison's new man.

"The Affair" season 4 has no official premiere date yet, as production has only begun a few weeks ago. It is likely that the show will premiere in the early part of 2018. It makes sense that season 4 will move to next year, given that the show's previous seasons aired much later than the other. The first and second season of "The Affair" premiered in October, and the third season premiered in November.