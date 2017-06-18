'The Affair' season 4 spoilers: Helen accepts Noah back despite infidelity?

Fans should brace themselves when the Showtime drama series "The Affair" returns. In the fourth season, Helen Solloway (Maura Tierney) will accept Noah David Solloway (Dominic West) back despite the infidelity.

In the finale of "The Affair" season 3, which aired last Jan. 29, Noah and Juliette Le Gall (Irène Jacob) traveled to Paris and celebrated Christmas together. However, the latter refused to go with him when he returned to America.

That being said, it is likely that Noah will start working on his marriage with Helen once again. Whitney Solloway (Julia Goldani Telles), their oldest daughter, might bridge the reconciliation of her parents.

"I think [Helen] she thinks she is in love with him," Tierney revealed to the Boston Globe, adding, "She is in a deep sense of denial that if she can only have him back, she'll be OK. I think it's a selfish, delusional, cloying desire."

Besides Helen and Noah's reconciliation, Luisa Lèon (Catalina Sandino Moreno) might discover Cole Lockhart (Joshua Jackson) and Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson)'s illicit romance. Cole might be racked up with guilt, but he cannot completely stay away from his ex-wife.

Advertisement

Soon after Luisa discovers Cole's infidelity, she will confront Alison. The two women in Cole's life are expected to have an intense catfight scene.

To recall, Cole and Alison were previously married. Their relationship went awry when the latter suddenly left and lived with Noah, the father of four children — Whitney, Martin (Jake Siciliano), Trevor (Jadon Sand) and Stacey (Abigail Dylan Harrison).

Things then took a different turn when Alison returned to Cole's life. To make things worse, she was allowed into his home only for the sake of their daughter, Joanie (Reagan & Savannah Grella).

Meanwhile, co-creator Sarah Treem told Variety that the fourth season would be a good time to end the psychological drama. She said, "I see a fourth season that will bring all the characters back together in a way that would feel really satisfying and surprising and end a journey."

"The Affair" season 4 is expected to premiere in late 2017.