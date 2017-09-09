'The Affair' season 4 spoilers: Alison to get a new love interest

"The Affair" stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson. Facebook/TheAffairShowtime

It looks like lies, deceit, and passion will again intermingle in the upcoming season of Showtime's hit drama series, "The Affair." Slated for season 4, fans will again witness a world of betrayal and love around the shows' main characters, but after all the heartbreak and changes that have come to pass, will everything be alright again?

According to TV Line, Alison will get a new love interest in the form of a co-worker named Ben, which will be played by Ramon Rodriguez. This might get real troublesome for Cole (Joshua Jackson), as rumors revealed that he will leave his current partner Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno), and get back with his ex-wife Alison.

It is evident that Cole is already distrustful of Alison, given her history with cheating, particularly her affair with Noah (Dominic West) that resulted into the failure of their marriage. But given the recent turn of events, is Cole ready to return to his life with Alison?

Ben is a former Marine veteran who is now working for VHA, which is how he is going to cross paths with Alison, who is now working as a grief counselor. Rumors indicated that Ben will most likely romantically pursue Alison, but it remains to be seen how Alison will respond to his new co-worker's advances.

What is set to come for Noah and Helen (Maura Tierney) though? A ton of rumors have been floating around on how season 4 will portray two of "The Affair's" main characters, as the show's production team is making an effort to keep a tight lid on details of the upcoming season. However, many speculated that Noah will finally break down in season 4 due to his character being over the edge in season 3, and he might get professional help.

No official release date has been set for "The Affair" season 4, but according to Den of Geek, the show might be slated for a late 2017 return on Showtime.