'The Affair' season 4 rumors: Juliette will decide to be with Noah

While Juliette (Irène Jacob) did not return with Noah (Dominic West) back to the United States after he followed her to France in the previous season of "The Affair," it is now suspected that the French woman may finally settle to be with the current man in her life in "The Affair" season 4.

The season 3 finale of "The Affair" featured Noah traveling to Paris to visit Juliette and finally getting the chance to meet her daughter and friends. However, as Noah eventually returned to the United States without Juliette in tow, some fans of the series are now suspecting that he may be less than happy with the setup of his current relationship.

While it is true that things between Noah and Juliette are going smoothly after the death of the latter's husband, their relationship is far from perfect. Apart from distance that separates them, Juliette's personality is different from the two earlier women in Noah's life as she does not wear her heart on her sleeves, unlike Helen (Maura Tierney) and Alison (Ruth Wilson) who showered Noah with love and attention during their respective time in his life.

However, according to recent reports, Juliette may finally decide to be with Noah in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair." After all, series creator Sarah Treem has hinted in an earlier interview that the upcoming season of the series will deliver a satisfying and surprising end to the complicated romantic journeys of the characters.

In the event that Juliette will, indeed, decide to be with Noah in "The Affair" season 4, it does not mean that their relationship will be without complications. Chances are, she will finally meet Noah's sister, Nina (Jennifer Esposito), who has never liked a single woman attached to her brother, as her bitterness toward life has eaten her system. Hence, Nina may be a fly in the ointment that Juliette will have to deal with.

"I think there's a level of acceptance that Nina has adapted into her life to save herself. I don't think she's particularly happy where she is, but she's in it and she has this life and she's going to take it and be responsible for it, unlike Noah, who she thinks has been irresponsible and self-centered," Esposito revealed in an interview with Parade last January.

"The Affair" is suspected to return to Showtime later this 2017 for its season 4.