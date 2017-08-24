'The Affair' season 4 plot news, spoilers: Will Noah finally break down?

"The Affair" stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson. Facebook/TheAffairShowtime

Fans of the critically-acclaimed "The Affair" has been renewed for a fourth season and is set to make a scheduled return to television in late 2017. It seems that Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), and all the other supporting cast's drama is far from over, and fans can finally get to see whether Helen is still warped around the idea that she and Noah can get back to their old lives, or move on with her boyfriend, Vic (Omar Metwally).

So what else can be expected from the show's newest season? The cast members and producers are all surreptitiously mum about the whole thing, while fans all over social media are discussing possible plot outlines and major reveals about their favorite drama.

The Ringer discussed some possible theories on how the newest season will go. As everyone knows, Noah seems hell bent on self-destruction as well as the people who get close to him. As shown in the third season's finale, Noah's having some pretty dark thoughts, so he might seek professional help (or not) in the upcoming episodes.

There are also those that say Helen might be finally ready to move on from Noah, and will instead be focusing on the brighter side of her life. Maura Tierney, the actress who plays Helen, said in an interview with Boston Globe that she liked how self-aware her character can be.

'The Affair' Season 4 Premiere Rumors: Helen, Noah to Reconcile? https://t.co/12MhSQ3uDg — CCACommittee (@CCACommit) June 10, 2017

"I mean, she's a little bit more in delusional denial this season. But by and large, it's this woman who really knows what she's doing," she said. "And because the character is somewhat self-aware, she can have a really wry sense of humor. She's aware when she's being a bitch. She's able to see what's funny and make fun of herself."

It was also speculated that John Gunther might make a return to the fourth season, but no one from the show has confirmed this yet. The official air dates are also yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for more updates.