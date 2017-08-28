'The 100' season 5 updates: A new cast member will be introduced

Promotional image for "The 100." Facebook/CWthe100

Fans of the The CW post-apocalyptic hit series, "The 100," were barely able to contain their excitement and despair when the last episode of season 4 aired last May 24, and even though the show was renewed for a fifth season, it is still not due until 2018. So, fans are livid about show spoilers and other news about their favorite series.

A great deal of intel was gathered at the San Diego Comic-Con held in July when some of the cast members sat down and answered some of the upcoming teasers for the show, but a new scoop recently surfaced — a new cast member will be introduced in the upcoming season and will play the role of Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) daughter.

It was first tweeted by "The 100 Writers Room," according to Movie Fone, but TV Series Hub got an exclusive interview with Lola Flanery, the actress who will play Madi in the series.

When asked about what should be expected from her character, Lola said, "I have watched The 100, all of it in fact. After I found out I got the part I had a full binge session. I'll be playing Madi, she and Clarke seem to be the last people on earth after Priamfaya. Clarke has become somewhat of a mother figure for Madi, so I think that means Madi will also be a badass."

Fans first got to know Madi's character in the finale of season 4, but she was not much endorsed and was then played by Imogen Tear. In season 5, however, fans will be able to see more of Madi and her relationship with Clarke, their backstory, and how they were able to survive the nuclear apocalypse that ravaged the Earth.

No official air date for the new season has been announced just yet, but it is known that the show will have its season 5 premiere in 2018.