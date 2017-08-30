'The 100' season 5 release date, spoilers: Bob Morley teases Bellamy's growth, major time jump

A promotional photo for The CW's "The 100." Facebook/cwthe100

Fans of "The 100" have quite a while to wait before the next season hits the small screen. To tide everyone over, actor Bob Morley shared what the upcoming fifth season of The CW series has to offer.

In a new interview with Flickering Myth, Morley said "The 100" season 5 will open six years after the events in the fourth season. With that, fans can expect quite a bit of development with his character, Bellamy Blake.

"Bellamy has definitely grown up into the leader that he had the potential to become," the 32-year-old Australian actor said. "He's making informed and sound decisions. I can't speak to the others, but the relationships between some, like Bellamy and Monty, will be amicable."

As fans will recall, the season 4 finale of "The 100" saw Bellamy, Monty Green (Christopher Larkin), Harper McIntyre (Chelsey Reist), Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan), Echo (Tasya Teles), Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) and John Murphy (Richard Harmon) resettling in the remnants of the original Ark.

Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), who was left on Earth, tried reaching the group several times, but to no avail. Suddenly, a Gagarin spaceship owned by the Eligius Corporation arrived.

While it remains unclear whether Eligius Corporation will pose a danger to the post-apocalypse survivors, the final moments of "The 100" season 4 will change everything going forward to the next installment.

According to showrunner Jason Rothenberg, the relationships fans have come to know will now completely change. Since the survivors have been separated way longer than they were ever together, the relationships and alliances will ultimately change.

"It's like in life when you go away for a long time and then you see somebody who you used to love or used to know and they're so different, you know," Rothenberg explained. "That'll be part of the fun in season five."

There is no word yet on when "The 100" season 5 will hit the small screen, but it is strongly speculated to premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2018.